Neurology devices Market Expected to Reach $ 17,410.40 million by 2026 – Abbott, B. Braun, Boston, Integra, LivaNova, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Magstim, Penumbra

The global neurological devices market was valued at $9,242.67 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $ 17,410.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices and interventional devices majorly find their application in the treatment of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s, tumors, depression, and stroke. Moreover, there are various other devices or instruments used for the treatment of neurological diseases such as catheters, stents, ultrasonic aspirators, and stereotactic system.

The growth of the global neurology devices market is driven by significant rise in geriatric population across the globe, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and development of advanced neurological devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe propels the demand for neurology devices, thereby supplementing the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in geriatric population poses risk for increase in incidence of neurovascular disorders (such as stroke). However, enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the approval of these devices and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are the key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the introduction of new products and technological advancements in neurological devices have aided in the efficient treatment of many neurovascular disorders, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

he global neurological devices market is segmented into product, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into neurostimulation devices, neurosurgery devices, interventional neurology devices, cerebrospinal fluid management devices, and others. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, neurology clinics, and ambulatory care centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Neurostimulation Devices

– Neurosurgery Devices

– Interventional Neurology Devices

– Cerebrospinal Fluid Devices

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Neurology Clinics

– Ambulatory Care Centers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

