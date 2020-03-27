Neurology Devices Market Demand, Trend, Service, Growth, Applications, Key Players and Estimations 2023

The market for the global neurology devices is expected to witness a CAGR of around 13.5%. The increase in the prevalence of cerebral stroke and other severe disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s is expected to fuel the demand for neurology devices thereby driving the industry.

Increase in Incidence of Neurological Disorders

According to the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84,767 people died due to Alzheimer’s in 2013. Nearly 80% of the people with epilepsy live in low and middle-income countries, and individuals with epilepsy respond to treatment approximately 70% of the time. Approximately 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. In high-income countries, annual new cases are between 30 and 50 per 100,000 people in the general population, and in low- and middle-income countries, this figure can be up to two times higher. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is creating a demand for the early diagnosis of these diseases.

The other factors include, huge investments made by private players in neurology devices, increase in research & development in the field of Neurotherapy and the rise in the number of the aging population.

Stringent FDA Validation and Guidelines for New Devices

Due to the stringent regulations, the approval of the medical devices by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) depends upon the Class. The majority of the neurological devices have been classified under class II and class III. Class II devices include neurostimulators, aneurysm clips, etc., and Class III devices include deep brain stimulators and medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. The approval of class III medical devices is complicated and may take 36 months or more depending on the extent of clinical trials. The delay in regulatory approvals is a major challenge faced by the companies involved in the manufacture of neurological devices and is likely to hinder the market of the neurological devices. The high cost of equipment is also one of the restraining factors in the market.

North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the market and is expected to hold the largest market share due to the significant adoption of neurovascular devices among neurosurgeons, favorable reimbursement scenario, high presence of device manufacturers in the region, and availability of important R&D investments. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a lucrative growth due to the growing medical expenditures in the emerging economies, such as India and China.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017: Boston Scientific received US FDA approval for the Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation System.

The major players: B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, STRYKER CORPORATION, MEDTRONIC, INC., ABBOTT, MICROPORT, PENMUDRA INC., J&J, SMITH & NEPHEW AND NIHON KOHDEN, among others.

