Neurology Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• LivaNova PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Magstim Co Ltd.

• Penumbra, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

The global neurological devices market was valued at $9,242.67 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $ 17,410.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices and interventional devices majorly find their application in the treatment of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s, tumors, depression, and stroke. Moreover, there are various other devices or instruments used for the treatment of neurological diseases such as catheters, stents, ultrasonic aspirators, and stereotactic system.

The growth of the global neurology devices market is driven by significant rise in geriatric population across the globe, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and development of advanced neurological devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe propels the demand for neurology devices, thereby supplementing the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in geriatric population poses risk for increase in incidence of neurovascular disorders (such as stroke). However, enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the approval of these devices and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are the key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the introduction of new products and technological advancements in neurological devices have aided in the efficient treatment of many neurovascular disorders, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

• Neurostimulation Devices

• Neurosurgery Devices

• Interventional Neurology Devices

• Cerebrospinal Fluid Devices

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Neurology Clinics

• Ambulatory Care Centers

Neurology Devices Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

