Network Transformation Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Hpe, Huawei, IBM, Nec, Intel, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Accenture, Mavenir.

The global Network Transformation market is expected to reach approximately US$ 400.10 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 55.1% from 2019 to 2025.

Rise in the implementation of the BYOD Policy, increase in the adoption of IT as-a-service (Itaas) and virtualization in the IT Industry and quick demand in bandwidth requirement are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of skills and knowledge in next-generation networking solutions are negatively impacting the growth of the market. The acceptance of advanced networking solutions in SMEs and development of 5G networks is expected to open new business opportunities over the forecast period

By solution, network automation segment is driven by the quick development of network infrastructure necessary to support the augmented expansion of network traffic produced by application usage, data, and social media. It develops the safety compliances of the network by automating security compliance.

The United States will maintain a 66.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, SDN & NFV will reach a market size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 56.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

SDN and NFV, C-RAN, Network Automation, 5G Networks

Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

