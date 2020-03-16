Network Traffic Analytics Market 2020: industry size, Growing Network Traffic Analytics Market, Competitive Landscape, Application, Future Scope, Key Manufacturing, Business Opportunities and Forecast Outlook 2025

Amount of data being transferred from one point to another across a network at specific given period time is known as a Network traffic. Network traffic analysis is a process of recording, studying, and analysing network traffic in order to enhance performance of network operations, and to improve security.

Network traffic analysis is used to understand and evaluate network utilization, to track download or upload speed, and to identify any suspicious and malicious packets within the network. Network traffic analytics consists of analysing network traffic using mathematical modelling, statistical modelling, predictive modelling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. An increase in need demand among network administrators to gather the data on the network traffic is the major factor fuelling the demand for network traffic analytics solutions.

In addition, the growing number of organizations are demanding a tool that can scan and scrutinize the essential business data flowing through their business networks. Moreover, growing demand among organizations to discover, assess and process security threats is the major factor fuelling the demand for network traffic analysis solutions. Hence, such factors combined boosting the demand for network traffic analytics solutions.

On the basis of component type Network Traffic Analytics Market can be segmented into Solutions and Services. Deployment of software can be done on the basis of Cloud and on-premises. End users of the Network Traffic Analytics Market are Data Centres, Service Providers and Enterprises. The leading players which are currently functioning in the Network traffic analytics market include Palo Alto Networks, Accenture, Huawei, Kentik, Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Symantec, Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, and many others.

The regions which hold good market of Network traffic analytics market are North America (United State, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). North America is anticipated to hold the major market share in the global network traffic analytics market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is likely to dominate the global network traffic analytics market due to, the presence of major market players such as Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, and the increase in adoption of the network traffic analytics solutions among the users are the major factors contributing to the growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in network traffic analytics Market

North America is anticipated to hold the major market share in the global network traffic analytics market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the network traffic analytics market in Asia-Pacific is predominantly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and internet users. In addition, an increase in cyber-attacks and rising demand among organizations to secure their business information from being breached is driving the demand for traffic analytics solutions in this region.

Market Segments: Network Traffic Analytics Market

By Component Type

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

End Users

Enterprises

Service Providers

Data Centres

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

