NETWORK TRAFFIC ANALYSIS SOLUTIONS MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY DEMAND AND TRENDING DEVELOPMENT | GENIE NETWORKS, MARGARET RIVER NETWORK TRAFFIC ANALYSIS SOLUTIONS

The Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as rising demand to review the networks performance in terms of security, operations, management and/or general network health monitoring in regions such as North Europe and Europe.

A typical network of an enterprise includes multiple networking devices. Such networking devices include various workstations, switches, routers, hubs, servers, virtual machines, firewalls, and other network-related appliances.

Network admin needs to manage and maintain these devices for this purpose a customized network traffic analysis solution is required. The network traffic analysis system are capable of delivering insights into the network traffic, bandwidth consumption, business applications, and protocol analysis.

Additionally, these solutions detect security breaches, detect, and mitigate security attacks, and make a network planning for the future.

Regionally, market has been segmented into five categories North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and South America. Out of these, North America and Europe are the leading market for network traffic analysis solutions globally. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at significant rate of XX % over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Genie Networks, Margaret River Network Traffic Analysis Solutions, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation and Others.

