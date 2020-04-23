Network Slicing Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and More

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Network Slicing Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Network Slicing report you can build a strong organization and make better decisions that take your business on the right track. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. Network Slicing report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This Network Slicing industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Network Slicing market are Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies. Network slicing is the differentiation of various different networks operating on the same hardware infrastructure. This technology enables a vast number of networks to be integrated on the same hardware structure helping enable optimal sharing of the infrastructure while ensuring security and stability of operations. This compartmentalization offers high flexibility, robustness and can be applied end-to-end.

Global Network Slicing Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component

Technologies Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization Cloud Radio Access Network

Services Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

List of Chapters:

1 Network Slicing Market Overview

2 Global Network Slicing Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Network Slicing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2020)

4 Global Network Slicing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2020)

5 Global Network Slicing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Network Slicing Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Network Slicing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Network Slicing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Network Slicing Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

