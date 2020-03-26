Network Security Policy Management Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2026

Market Scenario

Global Network Security Policy Management Market was valued US$ 12.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24.34 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.74% during a forecast period.

The network security policy management market based on component, solution, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on a component, the network security policy management market is classified into software and services. In terms of the solution, the network security policy management market is categorized into security policy management, change management system and others. On the basis of enterprise size, the network security policy management market is segregated into small & medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises. Based on industry, the network security policy management market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and others. In terms of deployment, the network security policy management market is segregated into cloud-based and on-premise.

Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

A rising number of attack instances especially in government and BFSI industries is a major reason for increasing demand for network security policy management solutions. The growing need for secure file transfer and stringent regulatory compliances are anticipated to further fuel the network security policy management market.

However, lack of awareness about cyber threats in some regions is a factor hindering the market. Many organizations do not provide requisite training and education about cyber threats to their employees as they themselves are not aware of it. Availability of network security policy management solutions on-demand via a SaaS model is expected to present significant opportunities for the network security policy management market.

In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the network security policy management market over the forecast period. The global network security policy management market is currently driven by rising in the number and intensity of cyber-attacks.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to constitute a significant market share during the forecast period. The network security policy management market in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based services, growing trend of industrial automation, and improving IT infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the global network security policy management market are Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

• HPE Development LP

