Network Security Firewall Market Segments, Development Trends by Top Key Players Cellusys, Symsoft, Adaptive mobile, Mobileum, Evolved Intelligence, Tata Communications

The network security firewall is a security system that is created for the prevention of unauthorized access to private information on a network. The firewall can be utilized as software as well as hardware and can segregate a specific network and its data from an outside network to keep that specific network’s data private.

Key players profiled in the report includes: ANAM Technologies, SAP SE, Adaptivemobile, Evolved Intelligence, Mobileum, Open mind Networks, AMD Telecom S.A., Cellusys, Symsoft, Tata Communications Limited.

Some of the major factors which are contributing to the growth of the market includes, the growing use of web applications, increasing demand for advanced security services, and growing momentum of interconnected devices. However, the key challenge in the network security firewalls market is the vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Also, the device and system compatibility is also a major challenge which may hamper the growth of Network Security Firewalls market.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Network Security Firewall market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Network Security Firewall market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Network Security Firewall market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

Network Security Firewall Vendors

Cyber Security Vendors

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The network security firewall market is primarily segmented based on component, by deployment type, by solution, by type, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

Others

Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:

On premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

Others

Based on solution, the market is divided into:

Signaling Firewall

SMS Firewall

Others

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Packet Filtering

Stateful Packet Inspection

Next Generation Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Others

