Network Packet Broker Market Expected To Grow Fast By 2023 : Gigamon, NetScout, Ixia, APCON, VIAVI Solutions, Cisco, Garland Technology

A network packet broker (NPB) is a device that provides a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The word “broker”, or “dealer” is helpful to focus on here.APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 2019–2023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.

The following Key Companies are covered in this report: Gigamon, NetScout, Ixia, APCON, VIAVI Solutions, Cisco, Garland Technology, Broadcom, Juniper Networks, Big Switch Networks, Zenoss, Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT, Netgear, Motadata

The global Network Packet Broker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2023. This report focuses on Network Packet Broker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Packet Broker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Segment by Type, covers

1 and 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprises

Service Providers

Government Organizations

The global Network Packet Broker market is driven by the many rising factors which result in fueling the market globally are included in this report. How an improvement in the economic growth is also boosting the Network Packet Broker industry is given. Rising urbanization is expected to aid the market’s growth. Increased globalization is yet another factor benefitting the Network Packet Broker industry. However, factors that may hamper the growth of the industry is also discussed in this report for the readers understanding.

Table of Content:

Global Network Packet Broker market Research Report 2019-2023

Chapter 1: Network Packet Broker market Overview

Chapter 2: Network Packet Broker market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2023)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Network Packet Broker market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Network Packet Broker market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Network Packet Broker Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Network Packet Broker Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Network Packet Broker Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 13: Appendix

Key Questions Answered in Report:

What are the key of Network Packet Broker Market?

What are factor which lead this market to next level?

What are the opportunities to Network Packet Broker Market?

What will the market Demand and what will be Growth?

What are the strengths of the key players?

More…

