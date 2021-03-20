Network Packet Broker Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Gigamon, NetScout, Ixia, APCON

The Global Network Packet Broker Market size was valued at US$ 630.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,144.15 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73 % during the forecast period.

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is a device that offers a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The NPB collects data from a number of network links. Eventually, NPBs make monitoring and security tools more operative, by giving them access. Networks must support ever-rising traffic volumes, higher speeds and enlarged requirements for security, analytics, and compliance. These devices deliver safe removal of redundant data in terms of duplicate packets, application intelligence, and filtering, data hiding, and safety solutions. The major driving factors of the market include the necessity for easy data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and a surge in internet multimedia content and network applications.

The Scope of Global Network Packet Broker Market :

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by Bandwidth

• 1 and 10 Gbps • 40 Gbps • 100 Gbps

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by End User

• Enterprises o Large Enterprises o Small and Medium–sized Enterprises • Service Providers • Government Organizations • Others

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Key Players operating in the Global Network Packet Broker Market :

• Gigamon • NetScout • Ixia • APCON • VIAVI Solutions • Cisco • Garland Technology • Broadcom • Juniper Networks • Big Switch Networks • Zenoss • Network Critical • Corvil • CALIENT • Netgear