Network Outsourcing Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – AT&T, Accenture, Amazon, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei

The Global Network Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Network outsourcing refers to migrating parts of a network to third-party company services in order to effectively shift the burden of administration and operation away from an enterprise.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Network Outsourcing Market: Sun Microsystems, AT&T, Accenture, Amazon, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Global services, Nokia Siemens Networks, Siemens Enterprise, Fujitsu Enterprise, Verizon, Lucent Technologies, BellSouth Network Outsourcing and others.

Network outsourcing refers to a service wherein organization receives network management, enhancement and maintenance services such as voice and data carriage, network ad & integration, telephony, consulting services, network system infrastructure deployment & support services and cross functional services from a third part or an external service provider. Network outsourcing helps in reducing the workload relating to operation and administration from an organization but also improves productivity and efficiency of the services.

Global Network Outsourcing Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Network Outsourcing Market on the basis of Types are:

End-to-end Services

On-demand Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Network Outsourcing Market is segmented into:

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Energy & Power

Defense

Regional Analysis For Network Outsourcing Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Network Outsourcing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

