Network Outsourcing-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Network Outsourcing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the period 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include improved company focus, obtaining resources that are not available internally, and low cost of materials. Whereas opportunism by external merchant and uncertainty in costs are some of the key restraining factors in the global market. Moreover, reduction in operational costs and development of workforce skills are fueling the market growth.
Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages. IT industry is anticipated to be the leading segment in market owing to its prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for IT industry is mainly driven by increasing adoption of IT sector in network outsourcing market and technological advancements.
The key players in the Network Outsourcing market include Accenture, Amazon, At&T, BellSouth Network Outsourcing, Cisco, Colt Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Deutsche Telekom T-Systems, EDS Technologies Private Limited, Ericsson, Fujitsu Enterprise, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, Hughes Network Solutions, IBM Global services, Lucent Technologies, Nokia Siemens Networks, Nortel Network Outsourcing, Siemens Enterprise, Sun Microsystems and Verizon.
Type of Components Covered:
Internet Protocol (IP)/Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Internet Protocol telephony
LAN/WLAN network
Ethernet links
Video conferencing
Technologies Covered:
Wireless Network Technologies
Web Services
VPN Topologies
Unified Messaging
Open Specification Servers
Modular Component Style Architecture
Java
Interconnection
Instant Messaging
Graphics
Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes
Cross Layer Traffic Engineering
Business Center Technology
Bandwidth Management
Autonomic Computing Attributes
Services Covered:
Support and Maintenance Services
Network Monitoring Services
Network Implementation Services
Network Design Services
Applications Covered:
Retail
Media
Banking, Financial services and Insurance
Energy & Resources
Telecommunication & IT
Healthcare
Public sector
Transport & logistics
Manufacturing
Other Applications
\n
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
