Network Outsourcing-Global Market Outlook 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Network Outsourcing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the period 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include improved company focus, obtaining resources that are not available internally, and low cost of materials. Whereas opportunism by external merchant and uncertainty in costs are some of the key restraining factors in the global market. Moreover, reduction in operational costs and development of workforce skills are fueling the market growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages. IT industry is anticipated to be the leading segment in market owing to its prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for IT industry is mainly driven by increasing adoption of IT sector in network outsourcing market and technological advancements.

The key players in the Network Outsourcing market include Accenture, Amazon, At&T, BellSouth Network Outsourcing, Cisco, Colt Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Deutsche Telekom T-Systems, EDS Technologies Private Limited, Ericsson, Fujitsu Enterprise, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, Hughes Network Solutions, IBM Global services, Lucent Technologies, Nokia Siemens Networks, Nortel Network Outsourcing, Siemens Enterprise, Sun Microsystems and Verizon.

Type of Components Covered:

Internet Protocol (IP)/Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Internet Protocol telephony

LAN/WLAN network

Ethernet links

Video conferencing

Technologies Covered:

Wireless Network Technologies

Web Services

VPN Topologies

Unified Messaging

Open Specification Servers

Modular Component Style Architecture

Java

Interconnection

Instant Messaging

Graphics

Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes

Cross Layer Traffic Engineering

Business Center Technology

Bandwidth Management

Autonomic Computing Attributes

Services Covered:

Support and Maintenance Services

Network Monitoring Services

Network Implementation Services

Network Design Services

Applications Covered:

Retail

Media

Banking, Financial services and Insurance

Energy & Resources

Telecommunication & IT

Healthcare

Public sector

Transport & logistics

Manufacturing

Other Applications





Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Type of Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Internet Protocol (IP)/Virtual Private Network (VPN)

5.3 Internet Protocol telephony

5.4 LAN/WLAN network

5.5 Ethernet links

5.6 Video conferencing

6 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless Network Technologies

6.3 Web Services

6.4 VPN Topologies

6.5 Unified Messaging

6.6 Open Specification Servers

6.7 Modular Component Style Architecture

6.8 Java

6.9 Interconnection

6.10 Instant Messaging

6.11 Graphics

6.12 Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes

6.13 Cross Layer Traffic Engineering

6.14 Business Center Technology

6.15 Bandwidth Management

6.16 Autonomic Computing Attributes

7 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Support and Maintenance Services

7.3 Network Monitoring Services

7.4 Network Implementation Services

7.5 Network Design Services

8 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail

8.3 Media

8.4 Banking, Financial services and Insurance

8.5 Energy & Resources

8.6 Telecommunication & IT

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Public sector

8.9 Transport & logistics

8.10 Manufacturing

8.11 Other Applications

9 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Accenture

11.2 Amazon

11.3 At&T

11.4 BellSouth Network Outsourcing

11.5 Cisco

11.6 Colt Group

11.7 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

11.8 Deutsche Telekom T-Systems

11.9 EDS Technologies Private Limited

11.10 Ericsson

11.11 Fujitsu Enterprise

11.12 Hewlett-Packard

11.13 Huawei

11.14 Hughes Network Solutions

11.15 IBM Global services

11.16 Lucent Technologies

11.17 Nokia Siemens Networks

11.18 Nortel Network Outsourcing,

11.19 Siemens Enterprise

11.20 Sun Microsystems

11.21 Verizon

