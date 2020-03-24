Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market 2027 Feature Scenario – Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Hitachi Vantara, NetApp, NETGEAR, Oracle Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Synology, Western Digital

According to a new market study entitled “Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Are: Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Hitachi Vantara, NetApp, NETGEAR, Oracle Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Synology, Western Digital Corporation

The increasing popularity of NAS for a residential and SOHO (small office or home office) environment and the growing demand for secured data storage devices for different end-user applications are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the network-attached storage market. However, issues related to the security of data stored in remote locations is the major factor hampering the growth of the network-attached storage market. The rising BYOD trend across enterprises is anticipated to create new opportunities for the network-attached storage market.

The reports cover key developments in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market in the global market.

