Netherlands Floriculture Market Current Developments, Demand and Future Aspect Analysis 2019

Netherlands Floriculture Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Netherlands Floriculture including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Netherlands Floriculture investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Netherlands floriculture market was valued at USD 3,922.5 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Scope of the Report

Floriculture is a type of horticulture practice, which focuses on the cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for gardens, as well as for commercial use. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size and trade analysis of different types of flowers popular in the Netherlands floriculture market, and a detailed analysis of flower farming and flower farms in the Netherlands.

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest-growing Segment by Flower Type Cut Flowers, Flower Bulbs and Plants

The increasing number of flower cultivators in developing countries and the shift of wholesalers to these countries act as challenges for the floriculture market in the Netherlands. However, developments in e-commerce are likely to have a positive impact on the floriculture market in the Netherlands, with the opportunity to complete direct sales with the consumers, instead of using an intermediary. The logistical position of the country within Europe and the established international trade links within the flower industry make Europe the core of the flower market in the Netherlands. Countries, like Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, are the leading suppliers of live trees, plants, and flowers to the Netherlands. Kenya is the second-largest importer of flowers in the Netherlands.

