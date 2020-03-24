Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2025

Evaluation of the Global Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos Market

The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market. According to the report published by Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos Market Research, the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Summary

Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends into Netherlands tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s most important markets for tobacco products. Nevertheless, sales are falling.

Despite the cigar market in the Netherlands being well developed, volumes are around 30% of the level in 2009.

Scope

– Cigars and Cigarillos took 4% of sales in the overall Dutch tobacco products market in 2019.

– Per Capita consumption has been in decline since 2015

– Imports of cigar and cigarillo products into the Netherlands in 2019 continued to outnumber exports

