Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis 2026| Acelity (KCI), Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health

Research report on global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The Major Key Players Focus in this Report are: Acelity (KCI), Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Devon, Medela, Triage Meditech, WuHan VSD, Talley Group

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Acelity (KCI), Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Devon, Medela, Triage Meditech, WuHan VSD, Talley Group

Market Segments By Type Covered:

Conventional NPWT Devices, Disposable NPWT Devices

Market Segments By Application Covered:

Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

Regions Covered in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Highlights of the Report

– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market

– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market

– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Conventional NPWT Devices

1.3.3 Disposable NPWT Devices

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Clinics

1.4.4 Homecare

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy as of 2019)

3.4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Acelity (KCI)

8.1.1 Acelity (KCI) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Acelity (KCI) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Acelity (KCI) Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.1.5 Acelity (KCI) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Acelity (KCI) Recent Developments

8.2 Smith & Nephew

8.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

8.2.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Smith & Nephew Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.2.5 Smith & Nephew SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

8.3 Cardinal Health

8.3.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Cardinal Health Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.3.5 Cardinal Health SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

8.4 Devon

8.4.1 Devon Corporation Information

8.4.2 Devon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Devon Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.4.5 Devon SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Devon Recent Developments

8.5 Medela

8.5.1 Medela Corporation Information

8.5.2 Medela Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Medela Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.5.5 Medela SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Medela Recent Developments

8.6 Triage Meditech

8.6.1 Triage Meditech Corporation Information

8.6.3 Triage Meditech Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.6.5 Triage Meditech SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Triage Meditech Recent Developments

8.7 WuHan VSD

8.7.1 WuHan VSD Corporation Information

8.7.2 WuHan VSD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 WuHan VSD Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.7.5 WuHan VSD SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 WuHan VSD Recent Developments

8.8 Talley Group

8.8.1 Talley Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Talley Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Talley Group Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Products and Services

8.8.5 Talley Group SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Talley Group Recent Developments

9 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Sales Channels

11.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Distributors

11.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

