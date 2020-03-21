Near Field Communication (NFC) Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

In 2029, the Near Field Communication (NFC) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Near Field Communication (NFC) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Near Field Communication (NFC) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Near Field Communication (NFC) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.
Global Near Field Communication (NFC) market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Near Field Communication (NFC) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Near Field Communication (NFC) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Companies profiled in this report include Broadcom, Inc., DeviceFidelity, Inc., Gemalto N.V., Visa, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Identive Group, Inc., On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd., and Infineon Technologies.
The global NFC market is categorized into the following segments:
Near Field Communication Market, by Product Type
- NFC Controller ICs (Chips)
- NFC Tags
- NFC Readers
- NFC Secure Element
Near Field Communication Market, by Application
- Payment
- Ticketing
- Booking
- Data Sharing
- Service
- Authentication and Access Control
- Healthcare
- Games and Toys
- Others (smart advertising and NFC based location services)
Near Field Communication Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Near Field Communication (NFC) market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Near Field Communication (NFC) market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Near Field Communication (NFC) in region?
The Near Field Communication (NFC) market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Near Field Communication (NFC) in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market.
- Scrutinized data of the Near Field Communication (NFC) on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Near Field Communication (NFC) market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Near Field Communication (NFC) market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Report
The global Near Field Communication (NFC) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Near Field Communication (NFC) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Near Field Communication (NFC) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.