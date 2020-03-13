Naval Vessel MRO Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025

The Global Naval Vessel MRO Market size was 8300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Naval Vessel MRO market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Naval Vessel MRO market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Naval vessels are differentiated from civilian ships by their design and purpose. Such ships are damage resilient and armed. Naval vessels MRO is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of a vessel. It comprises maintenance, overhauls, routine checks, inspections, repairs, and modifications carried out on a vessel and their components. MRO services assure the safety and airworthiness of naval vessels.

At present, the market of Naval Vessel MRO is concentrated in the coastal countries and regions. North America, Europe and Asia – Pacific are the main regions. North America is the largest area in the world, which occupied about 35.70% in 2016. The second large area is Asia – Pacific, accounting for 31.68%.

The global leading players in this market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, URS Corporation, Saab and Elbit Systems. The top 5 players occupied about half of the market.

The Naval Vessel MRO split to three segments by vessel type: Surface Warship, Submarines and Support vessels. Surface Warship dominated the market with a market share of 57.50% in 2016.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

URS Corporation

Saab

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine MRO

Dry Dock MRO

Regular Maintenance MRO

Component MRO

Market segment by Application, split into

Surface Warship

Submarines

Support Vessels

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Naval Vessel MRO in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Naval Vessel MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Naval Vessel MRO Manufacturers

Naval Vessel MRO Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Naval Vessel MRO Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Naval Vessel MRO market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

