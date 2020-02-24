Natural Personal Care Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 |Oriflame Cosmetics AG, OSEA, 100% PURE, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED, Tata’s Natural Alchemy, LLC., True Botanicals, Christina Moss Naturals, S.W. Basics, OGX Beauty

The Natural Personal Care Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2028. Makeup with skin care benefits, skin sensitivity and awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Increasing in the demand for natural anti-ageing products by middle-aged and young adult population in recent past has provided an tremendous growth to the market. With increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of chemical products on human body, consumers are being encouraged to adopt natural products. Furthermore, favorable regulations supporting the use of natural products in personal care products are poised to propel the market.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research The major players in Natural Personal Care Market are L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Estee Lauder Inc., Beiersdor, Arbonne International, LLC., Amway, Yves Rocher, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, OSEA, 100% PURE, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED, Tata’s Natural Alchemy, LLC., True Botanicals, Christina Moss Naturals, S.W. Basics, OGX Beauty, CavinKare Group

The Market is segmented based on Product

Skin Care, Hair Care, Lip Care, Bath and Shower, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care,Cosmetics, Fragrances

The Market is segmented based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets, Specialists Retail Store, Online Store

Table of Contents

Natural Personal Care Research Report

Chapter 1 Natural Personal Care Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Natural Personal Care Forecast

