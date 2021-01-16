Natural Food Color Additives Market Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Volume and Value 2019 to 2029

The study on the Natural Food Color Additives Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Natural Food Color Additives Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Transformation in the Confectionary Industry Due to Natural Food Color Additives

The confectionary industry is heavily dependent on the usage of food dyes to increase the sales of the confections. The ban of the previously used artificial dyes has led the industry to make alterations in their color usage and manufacturing processes. For instance, EXBERRY showcased their new product offering, made from natural food color additives, in Natural Products Expo West, 2019. The vibrancy of the colors in the presented confections was notable, and can motivate other companies in the industry to lean into the usage of natural food color additive. The limitations for usage of natural food color additives in the confectionary industry is mainly due to the lack of color stability. Natural food color additives have shown a lighter shade of the presented colors. Companies are working towards better natural food color additives to sustain the quality and shelf life.

Reduction of Price Volatility

The additions of new natural food color additives have created a temporary volatility in the prices of previously used natural color additives like carmine. However, the vertical integration of the supply chain models is expected to increase the efficiency which will further stabilize the prices for natural food color additive. Currently, cost of some of the special natural food color additives has reduced the cost margins. The mass production of the natural food color additives can affect the stability of the market.

