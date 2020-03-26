Natural Fiber Composites Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2022

With the increasing concern due to the recyclability and biodegradability composites such as glass and carbon, natural fiber composites serves as perfect replacement. Attributing to added properties such as high durability, low density, lightweight and cost effectiveness, natural fiber composites have gained significant traction. Natural fiber composites are reinforced matrices structure formed using natural fibers. Natural fiber such as coir, jute, bagasse, cotton, bamboo, hemp are used to manufacture high strength and stiff composite structures that can be used for various application. The natural fibers can be used to reinforce both thermosetting and thermoplastic matrices

Natural fiber composites are relatively lighter and have more strength than conventional fibers and therefore find extensive application in automotive industry for interior and exterior application. In the construction industry natural fiber composites are used in applications such as railings, window frames and door panels. Similarly natural fiber composites are also used for packaging and electrical industry. Natural fiber composites are manufactured using two methods—injection and compression moulding. Natural fiber composites are manufacture predominantly by compression moulding technique as compared to injection.

The natural fiber composites market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecasted years owing to the rising environmental concern over the production and utilization of non-biodegradable synthetic fibers. Stringent regulation regarding non-biodegradable composites in regions such as Europe and North America have opened new opportunities for natural fiber composites materials in these regions. With increasing demand for sustainable natural fibers composites in emerging economies for automotive, constructions and textile industry the outlook for natural fiber composites looks positive for the forecast years. Although the demand for natural fiber composites is increasing the market is restrained by the presence of semi synthetic fiber composites. Inherent properties of relatively high moisture absorption and limited chemical reactivity also hinder the growth of natural fiber composites market.

Natural fiber composites market can be segmented as follows

By manufacturing process type:

Compression moulding

Injection moulding

By Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global natural fiber composites market can also be segmented on the basis of regions— North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific. In terms of natural fiber composites demand, the largest market is Europe owing to extensive demand of natural fiber composites automotive application. Key market in Europe include UK and Germany. Followed by Europe, North America and Latin America are the key markets for natural fiber composites. High demand in infrastructure and constructions applications are attributed to the high demand in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for natural fiber composites for the forecasted years, with emerging market of India and China contributing significantly in the market dynamics. The escalating demands from regions such as Middle East & Africa are anticipated to influence the natural fiber composites market in the coming years due to the increasing demands from construction and electronics industry.

