Natural Colorants Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Natural Colorants Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Natural Colorants Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Users, all over the world, are highly worried about the long-term impacts of synthetic colors on health, resulting in food manufacturers to add natural ingredients at the time of product making.

Global Natural Colorants Market is valued at USD XXX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Natural colorants are colorants or dyes made from invertebrates, plants, or minerals. The bulk of natural dyes are vegetable dyes from berries, plant sourcesroots, leaves, bark, and wood along with other biological sources such as lichens and fungi.

The automotive sector highly depends on plastics to lower the general weight of the vehicle by creating different exterior as well as interior automotive parts. To color these plastic elements, makers use colorants such as dyes and pigments. The application on plastics for colorants elevates the lifespan and improves the plastic components’ appearance. The packaging sector is undergoing an elevating requirement from their end-users for colorful packaging plastics such as the food sector since colorful packaging materials attract users and creates income. The growing demand for packaged food and increasing usages of soft drinks will further power the requirement for colorants.

By sources, the global natural colorant market is divided into animal sources, plant sources, and other. By type the global natural colorant market is divided into pigment, dyes, color concentrates, and masterbatches. By application the global natural colorant market is divided into meat, pastry, medical, dairy products, and other.

Key Players in the Natural Colorants Market Report

The major players included in the global natural colorants market forecast are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding, DuPont, and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By sources:

Animal Sources

Plant Sources

Other

By type:

Pigment

Dyes

Color concentrates

Masterbatches

By Application:

Meat

Pastry

Medical

Dairy Products

Other

Major Factor Powering The Development Of The Market Is The Rise In User Awareness

Awareness about the adverse and hazardous effects of artificial and synthetic food ingredients is rising amongst users. The long-term usage of these colorants and ingredients might even lead to different kinds of allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, acidity, and fatal diseases. These adverse effects related to synthetic products will power the requirement for natural colorants. Hence, a major factor powering the development of the market is the rise in user awareness related to the harmful effects of artificial colorants.

Natural colorants are widely being employed in beverages and packaged foods products due to increasing consumer inclination towards usage of natural products. Clean label is a user-powered movement that needs food makers to offer a clear definition of the major food additives and ingredients added in the packaged foods. This will motivate makers to shift towards providing goods with organic ingredients and natural colorants and prevent the employment of synthetic and artificial ingredients. Hence, the high user requirement for clean label ingredients is seen as one of the major emerging trends in the global market for natural colorants.

Users ask for clean labels on goods to know exactly what they east and at what amounts which is expected to power the requirement for clean label ingredient powering the growth of natural colorants market.

