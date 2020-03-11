Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market 2020-2026 Increasing Demands Worldwide Fuels The Industry By Top Key Players: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is expected to grow worth of USD +265 Million and at a CAGR of +60% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market forecasts to its extensive repository by The Research Insights. It also offers detailed insights into businesses by offering informative data such as trends, market size, shares, and profit margins. This research report has been compiled through proven research techniques such as primary and secondary research.

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a wireless technology which allows several devices to connect across cellular telecommunication bands. Due to this low power technology, it is majorly deployed in devices operating at low data rates. The major benefits of narrowband IoT chipsets can be deployed as a simple addition of new software to the existing LTE infrastructure, leading to fast development, global roaming, and economies of scale and many others.

Top Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor, Sanechips Co. Ltd., Samsung Group, MediaTek Inc., Sercomm Corporation, Xiamen Cheerzing IOT Technology Co. Ltd., u-blox Holding AG, Telit Communications PLC, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, and Sequans Communications S.A.

The growing demand for long-range connectivity and growing prominence of the machine to machine communication are driving NB-IoT chipset market. The market is driven by chipset factors such as power efficiency, flexibility, and wider deployment. However, increased initial costs to develop operating software is hindering the market growth.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed on the basis of different business verticals such as manufacturing base, productivity, and specifications. Among those regions, Asia–Pacific is on the highest priority in terms of production and Europe is higher in terms of consumption.

