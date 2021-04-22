Narrowband IoT Market Research, Growth By High Corporations, Trends By Varieties And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2026

The report titled on “Narrowband IoT Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sales ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Narrowband IoT market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Narrowband IoT industry report firstly introduced the Narrowband IoT basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Narrowband IoT Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Narrowband IoT Market: Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services.

NB-IoT focuses specifically on indoor coverage, low cost, long battery life, and high connection density. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard, but limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz. It uses OFDM modulation for downlink communication and SC-FDMA for uplink communications.

Security solutions

Real-time streaming analytics

Soil monitoring solutions

Asset tracking solutions

Logistics tracking solutions

Smart parking management solutions

Others

Smart governance

Smart metering

Smart buildings

Smart asset tracking

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

