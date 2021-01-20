Nap Pod Industry Forecast 2020-2026: Global Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Revenue and Top Players Analysis Report

Nap pod is the special chair or cubicle, used to allow people to take nap often at the workstation and or in corporate places. Nap pod is also known as energy pod or nap capsule. Nap pod allows employees to take a short 15-20 minute nap which is in the effective and easy way. Nap pod takes off the pressure on cardiac system with the elevation of the feet and relaxes the muscles of the lower back with a slight bend in the keens. The nap pod responsible to boost the alertness and productivity of the person. Nap pod comes with the advanced features such as timer, speakers and lights effects.

The rising trend of using nap pods as it help to lower healthcare costs and increases productivity and creativity, minimizes mistakes as powernaps increases awareness by 100 percent and creativity by 40 percent, which has become the growth opportunity for the nap pod market over a long run.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the nap pod market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of the nap pods in the region. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global nap pod market followed by North America. The APAC has become the lucrative market for nap pod and anticipated to register significant opportunities over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of nap pods at airports and corporate workstations in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global nap pod market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Top Vendors are –

GoSleep

NapCabs GmbH

SnoozeCube

MinuteSuites

9 Hours

Sleepbox

MetroNaps

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Compact Nap Pod

Single Nap Pod

Double Nap Pod

Multiple Nap Pod

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Corporate Offices

Airport

Academics

Others

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Nap Pod market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Nap Pod development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Nap Pod market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

