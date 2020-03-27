Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2019-2025

“

Fact.MR's latest report on global Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Nano-Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials: Opportunities Abundant in Automotive and Power Transmission Applications

Electrical systems have perceived increased penetration in automobiles for catering demands of enhanced vehicle reliability and energy efficiency. Compact electrical components are being used as a replacement for large components such as inductors. Inclining interest of automotive manufacturers toward compact dimensions to optimize the operational efficiency of vehicles will create huge opportunities for nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials in the upcoming years. One such fast-emerging application is electro-mobility, wherein these materials are used to counter EMI noise as well as in next-generation semiconductors that include GaN and SiC.

Relatively lower energy loss at low frequency is a distinguishing property of nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials, which has extended their application scope into transformers. These materials tackle energy loss issues faced in transformers, while enabling downsizing of the system. High magnetic permeability, along with robust flux density, of nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials has propelled their employment in power transmission industry, witnessing increased used as transformer cores. Upward trend toward energy conservation has further attracted transformer manufacturers’ interest in using nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials for large transformers.

Albeit nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials market is at its nascent phase, increased exploration efforts by researchers worldwide is likely to expand the application potential of these materials. Applications of these materials, currently based on singular property, are expected to perceive combination of various desirable properties in the foreseeable future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

