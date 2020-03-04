NAND Flash Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global NAND Flash Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

market dynamics and recent trends in the global NAND flash market. The report highlights the various densities and types of NAND flash devices used by the manufacturers in the electronic industry.

Region Application Type By Density North America DSC SLC(one bit per cell) 512 MB Latin America DVC MLC( two bit per cell) 1 GB Europe USB Drive TLC ( three bit per cell) 2 GB Japan Portable Media Player 4 GB APEJ SSD 8 GB MEA Game Console 16 GB Mobile Phones 32 GB Tablet 64 GB Others 128 GB 256 GB and Above

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

This report offers insights on factors contributing towards growth of the global NAND flash market significantly along with various trends that are predicted to impact the future and current market dynamics and growth. The global NAND flash market is segmented on the basis of application, types, densities, and region.

The report offers insights on the type of application that is predicted to impact growth of the global NAND flash market. While there are various electronic devices that witness considerable demand for NAND technology, however mobile phones is predicted to represent the highest CAGR in the global market as compared to other applications. Demand for NAND flash devices and technology is predicted to increase among the manufacturers operating in the electronic industry. Sales of NAND flash devices for application in SSD is expected to generate significant revenues globally. SSD is predicted to represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue as compared to various applications.

The next section offers insights on various NAND flash devices with various densities. Manufacturers operating in the electronic industry prefer adopting 128 GGB density devices during the production of various electronic devices. Adoption of 128 GB devices as compared to other densities is expected to generate significant revenues in the global NAND market. 256 GB and Above among other densities is predicted to reflect the highest CAGR growth in the global market. Growing demand for 256 GB and Above is further likely to impact growth of the global NAND flash market positively.

In the final section, the report offers insights on the impact of revenue generated through sales of various types of NAND flash devices in the global market. Demand for TLC (three bit per cell) is expected to remain relatively high in the global NAND market. The TLC segment is projected to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market of NAND flash in the global market through 2022. MLC as compared to other types of NAND devices is projected to represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in the global NAND flash market.

Leading players operating in the global NAND flash market include Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, and SK Hynix Inc.

