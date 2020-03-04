Nail Polish Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Nail Polish market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14950 million by 2025, from $ 10660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nail Polish business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nail Polish market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Nail Polish value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Nail art institutions

Individuals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OPI

Sally Hansen

Maybelline

CHANEL

ORLY

Dior

Nails Inc

Butter London

Revlon

Kiko

L’OREAL

Bobbi Brown

ANNA SUI

Rimmel

Essie

COSMAY

MISSHA

ZOTOS ACCENT

CND

Nars

China Glaze

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nail Polish consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nail Polish market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nail Polish manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nail Polish with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nail Polish submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Nail Polish Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Nail Polish Segment by Type

2.2.1 Base coat

2.2.2 Top coat

2.2.3 Gel

2.2.4 Matte

2.3 Nail Polish Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Nail Polish Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nail art institutions

2.4.2 Individuals

2.5 Nail Polish Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Nail Polish Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Nail Polish by Company

3.1 Global Nail Polish Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Nail Polish Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nail Polish Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Nail Polish Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Nail Polish Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Nail Polish Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Nail Polish Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Nail Polish by Regions

4.1 Nail Polish by Regions

4.2 Americas Nail Polish Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Nail Polish Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Nail Polish Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Nail Polish Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nail Polish by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Nail Polish Distributors

10.3 Nail Polish Customer

11 Global Nail Polish Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Nail Polish Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 OPI

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.1.3 OPI Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 OPI Latest Developments

12.2 Sally Hansen

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.2.3 Sally Hansen Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sally Hansen Latest Developments

12.3 Maybelline

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.3.3 Maybelline Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Maybelline Latest Developments

12.4 CHANEL

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.4.3 CHANEL Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 CHANEL Latest Developments

12.5 ORLY

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.5.3 ORLY Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 ORLY Latest Developments

12.6 Dior

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.6.3 Dior Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dior Latest Developments

12.7 Nails Inc

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.7.3 Nails Inc Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Nails Inc Latest Developments

12.8 Butter London

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.8.3 Butter London Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Butter London Latest Developments

12.9 Revlon

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.9.3 Revlon Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Revlon Latest Developments

12.10 Kiko

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.10.3 Kiko Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Kiko Latest Developments

12.11 L’OREAL

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.11.3 L’OREAL Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 L’OREAL Latest Developments

12.12 Bobbi Brown

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.12.3 Bobbi Brown Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Bobbi Brown Latest Developments

12.13 ANNA SUI

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.13.3 ANNA SUI Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 ANNA SUI Latest Developments

12.14 Rimmel

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.14.3 Rimmel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Rimmel Latest Developments

12.15 Essie

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.15.3 Essie Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Essie Latest Developments

12.16 COSMAY

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.16.3 COSMAY Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 COSMAY Latest Developments

12.17 MISSHA

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.17.3 MISSHA Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 MISSHA Latest Developments

12.18 ZOTOS ACCENT

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.18.3 ZOTOS ACCENT Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 ZOTOS ACCENT Latest Developments

12.19 CND

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.19.3 CND Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 CND Latest Developments

12.20 Nars

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.20.3 Nars Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Nars Latest Developments

12.21 China Glaze

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Nail Polish Product Offered

12.21.3 China Glaze Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 China Glaze Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

