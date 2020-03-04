Nail Polish Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Nail Polish market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14950 million by 2025, from $ 10660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nail Polish business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nail Polish market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Nail Polish value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Base coat
Top coat
Gel
Matte
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Nail art institutions
Individuals
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
OPI
Sally Hansen
Maybelline
CHANEL
ORLY
Dior
Nails Inc
Butter London
Revlon
Kiko
L’OREAL
Bobbi Brown
ANNA SUI
Rimmel
Essie
COSMAY
MISSHA
ZOTOS ACCENT
CND
Nars
China Glaze
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nail Polish consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nail Polish market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nail Polish manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nail Polish with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Nail Polish submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Nail Polish Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Nail Polish Segment by Type
2.2.1 Base coat
2.2.2 Top coat
2.2.3 Gel
2.2.4 Matte
2.3 Nail Polish Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Nail Polish Segment by Application
2.4.1 Nail art institutions
2.4.2 Individuals
2.5 Nail Polish Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Nail Polish Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Nail Polish by Company
3.1 Global Nail Polish Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Nail Polish Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Nail Polish Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Nail Polish Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Nail Polish Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Nail Polish Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Nail Polish Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Nail Polish Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Nail Polish by Regions
4.1 Nail Polish by Regions
4.2 Americas Nail Polish Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Nail Polish Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Nail Polish Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Nail Polish Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Nail Polish Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Nail Polish Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nail Polish by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Nail Polish Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Nail Polish Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Nail Polish Distributors
10.3 Nail Polish Customer
11 Global Nail Polish Market Forecast
11.1 Global Nail Polish Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Nail Polish Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Nail Polish Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 OPI
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.1.3 OPI Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 OPI Latest Developments
12.2 Sally Hansen
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.2.3 Sally Hansen Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Sally Hansen Latest Developments
12.3 Maybelline
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.3.3 Maybelline Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Maybelline Latest Developments
12.4 CHANEL
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.4.3 CHANEL Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 CHANEL Latest Developments
12.5 ORLY
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.5.3 ORLY Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 ORLY Latest Developments
12.6 Dior
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.6.3 Dior Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dior Latest Developments
12.7 Nails Inc
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.7.3 Nails Inc Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Nails Inc Latest Developments
12.8 Butter London
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.8.3 Butter London Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Butter London Latest Developments
12.9 Revlon
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.9.3 Revlon Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.10 Kiko
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.10.3 Kiko Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Kiko Latest Developments
12.11 L’OREAL
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.11.3 L’OREAL Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 L’OREAL Latest Developments
12.12 Bobbi Brown
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.12.3 Bobbi Brown Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Bobbi Brown Latest Developments
12.13 ANNA SUI
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.13.3 ANNA SUI Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 ANNA SUI Latest Developments
12.14 Rimmel
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.14.3 Rimmel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Rimmel Latest Developments
12.15 Essie
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.15.3 Essie Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Essie Latest Developments
12.16 COSMAY
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.16.3 COSMAY Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 COSMAY Latest Developments
12.17 MISSHA
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.17.3 MISSHA Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 MISSHA Latest Developments
12.18 ZOTOS ACCENT
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.18.3 ZOTOS ACCENT Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 ZOTOS ACCENT Latest Developments
12.19 CND
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.19.3 CND Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 CND Latest Developments
12.20 Nars
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.20.3 Nars Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Nars Latest Developments
12.21 China Glaze
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Nail Polish Product Offered
12.21.3 China Glaze Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 China Glaze Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
