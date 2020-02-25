N-Dimethylacetamide Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The N-Dimethylacetamide Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “N-Dimethylacetamide Market”.

DowDuPont, Akkim, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, BASF, Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry, MGC, Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical, Huaxu Huagong, Eastman, Samsung, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the N-Dimethylacetamide market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 230 million by 2025, from $ 211 million in 2019.

N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAC) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

First, in terms of consumption, the N-dimethylacetamide was 162686 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 196577 MT by 2023. Overall, the N-dimethylacetamide products performance is positive.

Second, N-dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 70.47% of market share in 2016. DuPont, BASF, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of N-dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.05% in 2016.

Third, in terms of application, N-dimethylacetamide can be applied in pharmaceutical industry, fiber industry, plastic industry, cosmetic industry and organic synthesis, etc. Fiber industry accounted for the largest market with about 33.15% of the global consumption for N-dimethylacetamide in 2016.

Forth, under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of N-dimethylacetamide is also unstable. The price of N-dimethylacetamide was 1236 USD/MT in 2016. And we predict that price will show fluctuation in the following years. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different types will go narrowing.

Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Industry, Fiber Industry, Plastic Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Organic Synthesis, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

