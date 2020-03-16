Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020 Size, Share, Regional Growth, Trends, Methods, Applications, Equipment vendors, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2025

Mycoplasma are the cell wall deficient microorganisms. They are prokaryotes and contain unique cell membrane with sterols. Patients suffering from sickle cell disease and hemoglobinopathies are at high risk for mycoplasma infections. The most common harmful species of mycoplasma for humans is M. pneumonia.

Rising pool of M. pneumonia infected patients is driving the growth of the global mycoplasma testing market. An article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018), approximately 2 million cases of M. pneumonia infections occur each year in the U.S. This has urged the demand for mycoplasma testing and contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness related to this infection and difficulty in the detection of mycoplasma species may hamper the growth of the market.

Various pharmaceutical companies are investing funds in R&D to develop new drugs along with advanced technology for mycoplasma testing. These factors are further contributing to the growth of mycoplasma testing market across the world.

There are various types of end users such as Research and academia, CROs, Cell Banks, Biopharmaceutical Companies, etc. End of Production Cells Testing, Virus Testing, Cell Line Testing, etc. are some of the key applications. Based on the technology segment, there are various technologies used such as Enzymatic Methods, Microbial Culture Techniques, DNA Staining, Indirect Assay, Direct Assay, ELISA and PCR out of which PCR holds the largest market share through the forecast period in the global mycoplasma testing market. Around 8 species of mycoplasma in cell culture are detected by this technology. On the basis of region mycoplasma testing is categorized into Middle East & Africa, Europe, Central & South America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Some of the major market player’s list includes ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., etc.

North America expected to hold the largest market share in the global market

Geographically, the global mycoplasma testing is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share through the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the healthcare industry associated with laboratory techniques and rising prevalence of pneumonia contribute to the growth of the global mycoplasma testing market. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for mycoplasma testing owing to growing population, adoption of technology in healthcare sector and increasing pollution driving the demand for mycoplasma testing across the region.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.

Market Segments: Mycoplasma testing

By technology

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

DNA Staining

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Others

By application

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

By end users

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

CROs

Research and academia

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

