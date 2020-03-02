Music Publishing Market Set to Register 6.3% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management

Global Music Publishing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

According to this study, over the next five years the Music Publishing market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6128.2 million by 2025, from $ 4794.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Music Publishing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Music Publishing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013287243/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, Warner Music Group, SONGS Music Publishing

This study considers the Music Publishing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013287243/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Music Publishing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Music Publishing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Music Publishing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Music Publishing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Music Publishing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Music Publishing by Players

4 Music Publishing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Music Publishing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Universal Music Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Music Publishing Product Offered

11.1.3 Universal Music Group Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Universal Music Group News

11.2 Sony/ATV Music Publishing

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Music Publishing Product Offered

11.2.3 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sony/ATV Music Publishing News

11.3 BMG Rights Management

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Music Publishing Product Offered

11.3.3 BMG Rights Management Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BMG Rights Management News

11.4 Kobalt Music

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013287243/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.