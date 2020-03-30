Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in CEE Market 2020 Industry Global Growth, In-Depth Size, Share Insight, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in CEE Market 2020 Industry Research Report Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, Water treatment or purification is the process of removing unwanted chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water. The objective of water treatment is to provide water that is fit for consumption. Most of the water goes through the purification process for human consumption (drinking water, 56%).

Market Overview: The Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in CEE market 2020 research provides Most of the water goes through the purification process for human consumption (drinking water, 56%). Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals’ key chemicals include coagulants & flocculants, corrosion & scale inhibitors, pH adjusters, biocides & disinfectants, chelating agents, softeners, and anti-foaming agents.

These chemicals are used for various applications such as cooling water treatment, boiler water treatment, membrane water treatment etc. across different end-use industries. Water and wastewater treatment chemicals help optimize the efficiency and longevity of municipal water and wastewater systems.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Kemira

SNF Group

Donau Chemie

Feralco

PCC Rokita

Sachtleben Chemie

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flocculants

Coagulants

Disinfectants and general biocidal products

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Municipal wastewater treatment

Municipal water treatment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in CEE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in CEE development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

