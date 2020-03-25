Multiplex Assays Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Type (Nucleic Acid, Protein, Cell), Technology (Flow Cytometry, Luminescence), Application, End User – Global Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Multiplex Assays Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Multiplex Assays Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Multiplex Assays Market.

Multiplex Assays Market Top Key Players:

Luminex (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Becton Dickinson (US)

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

The Global Multiplex Assays Market is projected to reach US$ 3.35 Billion in 2023 from US$ 2.33 Billion in 2018, at CAGR of 7.5%. Multiplex assays enable the simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single run/cycle of the assay. The use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics for increasing the safety & efficacy of therapies and the advantages of multiplex assays over conventional singleplex assays are driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of end user, the global multiplex assays market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & academic research institutes, reference laboratories, and other end users. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global multiplex assays market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the multiplex assays market in 2018, followed by Europe. The dominant share of North American market is primarily attributed to its established pharmaceutical industry, presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and high R&D investment.

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global multiplex assays market

