MULTICHANNEL ORDER MANAGEMENT MARKET 2027 EXPLORED IN THE LATEST RESEARCH BY KEY PLAYER APTEAN, BRIGHTPEARL, BROWNTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, CLOUD COMMERCE PRO, CONTALOG, ECOMDASH, MANAGEECOM

The multichannel order management simplifies the processing of orders from multiple channels by reducing administrative tasks involved in receiving and processing of the order and moving on to the next one. It enables the filtering of multiple orders from various sales channels on a priority basis. Moreover, the solution enables additional services such as bulk processing, invoice printing, order status, and others. The booming e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the multichannel order management market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global multichannel order management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The multichannel order management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Key Companies:

1. Aptean

2. Brightpearl, Inc.

3. Browntape Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

4. Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd

5. Contalog

6. ecomdash (Endurance Commerce, LLC)

7. ManageEcom

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Salesforce.com, Inc.

10. SAP SE

The multichannel order management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to low operational and initial costs, coupled with the rapid growth of internet users. Additionally, booming retail and e-commerce sector and growth of multichannel selling would fuel the market growth. However, security and privacy issues are restraining the growth of the multichannel order management market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the high potential of online sales and increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises offer significant opportunities for the growth of the multichannel order management market in the future.The global multichannel order management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. By solution, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting multichannel order management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the multichannel order management market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the multichannel order management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from multichannel order management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for multichannel order management in the global market.

