Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects By 2026

Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Ingram Micro, ConnectShip, MetaPack, Pitney Bowes, Centiro, Logistyx Technologies )

Scope of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market: Multicarrier parcel management solutions help companies select the appropriate (best) parcel carrier from among all contracted carriers based on order characteristics (such as weight and dimensional properties), delivery rules (such as delivery time and delivery zone) and carrier performance, while considering the cost differentials of various carrier offerings. These tools also enable shippers to manage the creation of labels, create shipper manifests, provide status messages to customers or customer service representatives, and manage carrier rates. Parcel management has become a necessary, complementary part to the multimodal TMS and WMS offerings. TMS, as well as WMS vendors, partner with the parcel vendors to expand the capability in their own toolset — as most TMS vendors have no plans to develop this capability themselves and most WMS providers’ capabilities in this space are limited.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ On-Premise

☯ Cloud-Based

☯ Web-Based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

☯ Large Enterprise

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

