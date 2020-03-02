Mucosal Atomization Devices Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Key Developments

Recent years have seen the advent of mucosal atomization devices that hold great promise in the intranasal delivery of range of medications, notably peptide and protein drugs, thus helping in the expansion of the mucosal atomization devices market. Another instance where the use of mucosal atomization technologies are gathering traction is in the rapid delivery of medications and fluids in emergency care.

Teleflex Incorporated, a globally prominent U.S.-based provider of specialty medical devices, has already developed needle-less products particularly intranasal atomization drug delivery. In the coming months, the company is likely to focus on expanding awareness about and knowledge of healthcare providers delivering medications in emergency procedures through nasal atomization. Industry efforts to create awareness of this sort are undoubtedly expanding the potential of the mucosal atomization devices market.

Growing number of players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain a foothold in key untapped markets. Some of the prominent players in the mucosal atomization devices market are DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medica Holdings, LLC, and Cook Medical Incorporated.

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the past few years, the drawbacks of needle-based injections have become more distinct in the administration of vaccines. Coupled with this, increasing incidence of needle stick injuries has served as a robust proposition for the growing clinical relevance of mucosal atomization devices.

Marked prevalence of chronic sinusitis in numerous countries, especially in the U.S., has reinforced the prospects of the mucosal atomization devices market. Research has established the short-term safety and efficacy of these devices in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

Growing focus of drug manufacturers on value-based healthcare models in developing regions of the world is underpinning the evolution of the mucosal atomization devices market. The trend is gaining prominence in developing regions. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure are bolstering the prospects of the market.

Stringent regulations by regulatory agencies, notably by the WHO and FDA, pertaining to patient safety and efficacy have spurred research and development in the mucosal atomization devices market.

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The global mucosal devices market has been witnessing considerable prospects in Europe and North America. However, over the past few years, Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a key market. China and India are some of the countries in the region which have been presenting lucrative avenues to specialized medical device manufacturers. Rise in opportunities in the region has been propelled by the growing demand for needleless intranasal delivery for a wide range of drugs. Some of the other key regions likely to shape the revenue potential of the mucosal atomization devices market are Europe and the Middle East and Africa.

