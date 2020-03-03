MRI Magnet Shimming Coil Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

MRI magnet shimming coil is a kind of shimming coil, which can improve the homogeneity and evenness of the main magnetic field. In order to prevent imaging distortion, many MRI systems require shimming coil with high sensitivity for correction.

The classification of MRI Magnet Shimming Coil includes Permanent Magnet and Superconductive Magnet, and the sales proportion of Superconductive Magnet in 2018 is about 75%, and because of the higher price, the revenue proportion of Superconductive Magnet in 2018 is about 87%.

MRI Magnet Shimming Coil is widely used in Hospitals and Research Institution. The most proportion of MRI Magnet Shimming Coil is used in hospitals, and the revenue shares in 2018 is about 81%.

According to this study, over the next five years the MRI Magnet Shimming Coil market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 248.8 million by 2024, from US$ 173.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MRI Magnet Shimming Coil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of MRI Magnet Shimming Coil market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading MRI Magnet Shimming Coil Market Players

GE

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens

Hitachi Medical Systems

Esaote

SciMedix

Paramed

This study considers the MRI Magnet Shimming Coil value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Permanent Magnet

Superconductive Magnet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Research Institution

Global MRI Magnet Shimming Coil Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global MRI Magnet Shimming Coil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of MRI Magnet Shimming Coil market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global MRI Magnet Shimming Coil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the MRI Magnet Shimming Coil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of MRI Magnet Shimming Coil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

