Mouthwash Market by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players

Mouthwash Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Mouthwash market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Mouthwash Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Mouthwash industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Mouthwash growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Mouthwash industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Mouthwash industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Mouthwash Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Johnson&Johnson, P&G, Colgate, GSK, Sunstar, Sanofi, Lion, Amway, KAO, Hawley Hazel, Twin Lotus, Triumph, Rowpar, Sanjin, Veimeizi, Dr Harold Katz, Whealthfields, LanesHealth, Whitecat, HWL, Masson, Quankang, Quankang with an authoritative status in the Mouthwash Market.

Global Mouthwash Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

In the long run, product innovation will be the main factor supporting the category’s development. Premium oral care products with advanced technology are seeing growing popularity as consumers have been more serious about their oral care and are looking for more effective products. Consequently, unit prices are likely to rise correspondingly. Instead of competing on price, these products will compete on benefits, forcing consumers to decide which products will allow them to get the best value for money.

Through several months’ investigation and analysis, the project team gets the following conclusions:

First, Globule Mouthwash capacity has stable expanded in recent years. World production and consumption of Mouthwash have also recently increased significantly. With advances in chemical technology, mouthwashes of the future will be designed with a larger array of and more improved functions. In the past, mouthwashes were primarily powerful breath fresheners. They eventually evolved into tooth protectors. Today, products are available to not only fight bad breath but whiten teeth and help battle cavity formation and gum recession.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too, such as P&G. Some new technologies that will undoubtedly be adapted to mouthwash products have recently been discovered. This prevents the cavity-causing bacteria to adhere to the tooth and thus inhibits cavity formation. Using this technology, they have created a mouthwash that may prevent tooth decay for up to three months.

Another new mouthwash may actually contain good bacteria to kill the odor-and cavity-causing germ Streptococcus mutants. Using genetic engineering, scientists at the University Of Florida College Of Dentistry developed this bacterium and are now testing it in humans to determine whether it can be used. Ultimately, this new bacteria may be added to mouthwash products and thereby revolutionizing oral care.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, and many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ companies prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Mouthwash will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report covers leading companies associated in Mouthwash market:

Johnson&Johnson, P&G, Colgate, GSK, Sunstar, Sanofi, Lion, Amway, KAO, Hawley Hazel, Twin Lotus, Triumph, Rowpar, Sanjin, Veimeizi, Dr Harold Katz, Whealthfields, LanesHealth, Whitecat, HWL, Masson, Quankang, Quankang

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cosmetic Mouthwashes

Therapeutic Mouthwashes

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Dental Hospital

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Mouthwash markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Mouthwash market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Mouthwash market.

Table of Contents

1 Mouthwash Market Overview

1.1 Mouthwash Product Overview

1.2 Mouthwash Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cosmetic Mouthwashes

1.2.2 Therapeutic Mouthwashes

1.3 Global Mouthwash Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mouthwash Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Mouthwash Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Mouthwash Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Mouthwash Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Mouthwash Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Mouthwash Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mouthwash Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mouthwash Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Mouthwash Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Mouthwash Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mouthwash Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Mouthwash Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mouthwash Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Johnson&Johnson

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Johnson&Johnson Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 P&G

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 P&G Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Colgate

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Colgate Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 GSK

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 GSK Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Sunstar

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Sunstar Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Sanofi

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Sanofi Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Lion

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Lion Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Amway

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Amway Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 KAO

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 KAO Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Hawley Hazel

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Mouthwash Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hawley Hazel Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Twin Lotus

3.12 Triumph

3.13 Rowpar

3.14 Sanjin

3.15 Veimeizi

3.16 Dr Harold Katz

3.17 Whealthfields

3.18 LanesHealth

3.19 Whitecat

3.20 HWL

3.21 Masson

3.22 Quankang

3.23 Quankang

4 Mouthwash Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mouthwash Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Mouthwash Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Mouthwash Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Mouthwash Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Mouthwash Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Mouthwash Application/End Users

5.1 Mouthwash Segment by Application

5.1.1 Household

5.1.2 Dental Hospital

5.2 Global Mouthwash Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Mouthwash Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Mouthwash Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Mouthwash Market Forecast

6.1 Global Mouthwash Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Mouthwash Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Mouthwash Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Mouthwash Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Mouthwash Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Mouthwash Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Cosmetic Mouthwashes Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Therapeutic Mouthwashes Gowth Forecast

6.4 Mouthwash Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Mouthwash Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Mouthwash Forecast in Household

6.4.3 Global Mouthwash Forecast in Dental Hospital

7 Mouthwash Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Mouthwash Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Mouthwash Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures.

