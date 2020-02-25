Mountain Bike Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Current Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast Outlook 2026

The global Mountain Bike market is estimated to reach USD 3,585 million by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Mountain bikes are bicycles designed for off-roading and high-performance cycling. Mountain bikes are manufactured to endure rough terrains and mountainous regions while offering high durability and performance. Mountain bikes are categorized into cross country mountain bikes, downhill mountain bikes, freeride mountain bikes, and dirt jumping bikes among others.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3177915

The demand for mountain bikes has increased over the years owing to increasing demand for electric mountain bikes, and growing environmental concerns. The demand for sports and adventure activities has significantly increased the adoption of mountain bikes. The increasing initiatives from governments and private organizations to promote sports activities and support the participation of women in adventure activities further supports market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing tourism activities, and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Mountain Bike Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. North America generated the highest revenue in 2017 owing to increasing tourism industry, and growing trend of adventure sports in this region. The high purchasing power of consumers, and technological advancements drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global Mountain Bike market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Diamondback Bicycles, XDS Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pivot Cycles, Trinx Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle Company, and Rocky Mountain Bicycles.

Key Segment Analysis

Type

Cross Country Mountain Bike

Downhill Mountain Bike

Freeride Mountain Bike

Dirt Jumping Mountain Bike

Others

Distribution Channel

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Mass Merchants

Full-Line Sporting Goods Store

Outdoor Specialty Store

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/mountain-bike-market-by-type-by-distribution-channel-specialty-bicycle-retailers-mass-merchants-full-line-sporting-goods-store-outdoor-specialty-store-and-others-by-region-market-size-and-forecast-2018-2026

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Mountain Bike Market Insights

3.1. Mountain Bike – Industry snapshot

3.2. Mountain Bike – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Mountain Bike Market Dynamics

3.4. Mountain Bike – Market Forces

3.4.1. Mountain Bike Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Mountain Bike Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.4.3. Mountain Bike Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.5.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.5.3. Threat of substitute

3.5.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.5. Degree of competition

3.6. Mountain Bike Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.7. Mountain Bike Market Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Mountain Bike Industry Trends

3.9. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Mountain Bike Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Cross Country Mountain Bike

4.3. Downhill Mountain Bike

4.4. Freeride Mountain Bike

4.5. Dirt Jumping Mountain Bike

4.6. Others

5. Mountain Bike Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Specialty Bicycle Retailers

5.3. Mass Merchants

5.4. Full-Line Sporting Goods Store

5.5. Outdoor Specialty Store

5.6. Others

6. Mountain Bike Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Trek Bicycle Corporation

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Diamondback Bicycles

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. XDS Bikes

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Scott Sports SA

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Pivot Cycles

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Trinx Bikes

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Xidesheng Bicycle Company

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Rocky Mountain Bicycles

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3177915

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155