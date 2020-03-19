Motorcycle Helmets Market Expand Their Businesses With New Investments In 2020 And Returning Future

Motorcycle Helmets Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Motorcycle Helmets Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Bell, Schuberth, Shoei, HJC, Shark, AGV, Arai, Nolan, Studds, YOHE, LAZER, PT Tarakusuma Indah, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, OGK Kabuto, Hehui Group, Airoh, Pengcheng Helmets, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Zhejiang Jixiang, Safety Helmets MFG, YEMA, Chih Tong Helmet, Suomy, NZI )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Motorcycle Helmets market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisMotorcycle Helmets, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Motorcycle Helmets Market: This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Helmets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Helmets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Motorcycle Helmets market size was 1660 million US$ and is forecast to 1680 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Helmets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Motorcycle Helmets in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Full Face Helmet

☑ Open Face Helmet

☑ Half Helmet

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Motorcycle Helmets in each application, can be classified into:

☑ On-Road

☑ Off-Road

Motorcycle Helmets Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

