Motorcycle Filters Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 6.9% During 2019-2029

Motorcycle enthusiasts are actively searching for upgraded solutions and performance enhancing techniques for their bikes. Efficient vehicle filtration systems have been gaining prominence over time, so as to reduce air pollution, thus complying with the required emission standards. Motorcycle filters are also used to flush out accumulated pollutants for the smooth running of an engine.

One of the main reasons powering the aftermarket is rising demand for the replacement of motorcycle filters. As such, the global motorcycle filters market is projected to exhibit a very decent CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Motorcycle Filters Market Study

The motorcycle filters market has expanded significantly, mainly due to filters aiding better combustion operation, leading to an improvement in the maximum power, along with the bike’s peak torque output. In addition, the motorcycle can achieve improved fuel efficiency and throttle response with a better combustion process, owing to proper filtration.

Out of all the filter types, oil filters ensure that pollutants are washed away from the gasoline, which results in reduced emissions, thus decreasing the degree of air pollution. Using a proper oil filter in a motorcycle also increases the life span of the engine, thereby reducing maintenance costs.

Asia Pacific, which has both, prominent production of motorcycles and the most used motorcycles, is expected to hold a significant share in the global motorcycle filters market. Also, rapidly increasing demand for motorcycle filters in OEMs as well as the aftermarket is projected to boost market growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on three crucial factors when it comes to motorcycle oil filters – efficiency, life, and flow. A robust filtration standard along with testing the filter efficiency helps market players build strategies that meet the requirements of the OE (original equipment).

By sales channel, the IAMs segment is anticipated to hold a paramount share in the aftermarket as compared to OEMs, backed by the rising network of non-brand specific repair shops. Also, these players are investing in optimizing customer experience by introducing different service offerings.

“Rising consumer emphasis on preventive maintenance, and at the same time adhering to emission standards set by regulatory bodies all across the globe concerning air pollution hazards, are the main factors propelling the growth of the global motorcycle filters market. Rigorous investments in customized product offerings for a diversified customer base and minimizing engine damage are expected to further market growth,” says a PMR analyst.

Long-term Outlook

Government regulations on exhaust emission laws are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the motorcycle filters market. Moreover, sales of motorcycles are anticipated to witness significant progress over the forecast period, which can be attributed to growth in disposable income, globally. This will subsequently give rise to increased demand for efficient engines in motorcycles for smooth operation over a longer duration, which is simultaneously expected to drive the growth of the motorcycle filters market through 2029.

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the motorcycle filters market that contains global industry analysis of 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the motorcycle filters market through four different segments – filter type, filter media, sales channel, and region. The motorcycle filters market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the parent market.

