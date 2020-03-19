MOTOR CONTROLLERS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARES, TRENDS AND DEMAND, DRIVING FACTORS AND TOP COMPANIES (ROCKWELL, FANUC, SIEMENS, ABB)

The Motor Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% over the next five years, will reach 21800 million US$ in 2024, from 7930 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Globally, the motor controllers industry market is not very concentrated as the manufacturing technology of motor controllers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, Rockwell and Fanuc etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for motor controllers in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced motor controllers. Increasing of automotive used fields expenditures, especially for electric vehicles, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of motor controllers of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Well-known for the wonderful performance of their motor controllers and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 36.90% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global motor controllers industry because of their market share and technology status of motor controllers.

The consumption volume of motor controllers is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of motor controllers industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of motor controllers is still promising.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Mitsubishi

• Yaskawa

• Rockwell

• Fanuc

• Siemens

• ABB

• Nidec

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Servo Motor Controller

• Stepper Motor Controller

Market Segment By Application –

• General Industry

• Robots

• Automotive

• Others

A motor controller is a device or group of devices that serves to govern in some predetermined manner the performance of an electric motor. A motor controller might include a manual or automatic means for starting and stopping the motor, selecting forward or reverse rotation, selecting and regulating the speed, regulating or limiting the torque, and protecting against overloads and faults.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Motor Controllers Market

Chapter 1, to describe Motor Controllers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Motor Controllers, with sales, revenue, and price of Motor Controllers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Motor Controllers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Motor Controllers Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Motor Controllers Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

