Motherboard Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Market Analysis Research Report on “Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2018-2022” has been added to orbis research database.

Motherboard Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Motherboard devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

This research expects that Intel’s Coffee Lake and Windows 10 commercial replacement demand will help soften the global motherboard market decline in 2018, with a total of approximately 102.9 million motherboards shipped in 2018. As the replacement demand triggered by Windows 10 that kicked in at the end of 2017 is slated to continue into 2019, it is anticipated that the pace of industry’s shipment volume decline will remain slow for the period 2018-2019 compared to the period 2015-2017 in which the industry experienced double-digit declines.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122333

Companies covered

AMD, Intel, Microsoft

List of Topics

Worldwide motherboard shipment volume forecasts per year for the period 2018 – 2022 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Forecast and recent years’ review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by region and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2018-2022

Table of Content:

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2014 – 2022

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016- 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 – 2022

Intelligence Insight

Scope&Definitions

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2122333

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]