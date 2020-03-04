Moringa Products Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2027 | Botanica Natural Products, Kuli Kuli, Moringa Malawi, Mosagri Lda

Increase in demand for moringa in Europe is projected to escalate the global moringa products market at a CAGR of 8.5%

Latest market study on “Global Moringa products Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Leaf Powder, Tea, Oil, Seeds, Others); Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others),”, The global moringa products market is accounted to US$ 4,506.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,290.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the product segment, the leaf powder segment accounted for the largest share in the global moringa products market. The demand for moringa is increasing from dietary supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceutical end use industries. Moring leaf powder helps to make useful medicines and helps to cure a wide variety of skin problems. The leaf extracts are also used to treat some stomach disorders including gastritis, constipation, and ulcerative colitis. Moreover, the antibiotic and antibacterial properties displayed by moringa leaf powder is also used to restrict the growth of various pathogens. Also, moringa powder have much longer life span and can be easily transported, which makes it highly preferred form of moringa products as compared to the other forms.

The List of Companies in Moringa Products

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Botanica Natural Products

Kuli Kuli, Inc.

Moringa Malawi

Mosagri Lda

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

Green Virgin Products LLC.

Moringa Initiative Ltd.

The European market comprises countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Russia, among others. The European market for moringa and moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of European consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages. Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. Moreover, moringa production in Europe has been recorded to be insignificant, and the demands are met via imports. As per the global perspective, India is the largest producer and supplier of moringa. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period. The consumption of moringa is high in Europe, and the primary application of the plant parts include food supplements. The dried leaves of moringa are marketed and consumed for a wide range of health benefits in Europe.

Application Insights

The global moringa products market by application has been segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The dietary supplements application accounted for the largest share in the global moringa products market. Moringa is known to possess more vitamin C than oranges, more potassium than bananas, more vitamin A than carrots, and more iron than spinach. Moringa is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants compounds that can help prevent disease, treat cancers, and protect the brain. Moringa vaunts a powerhouse of free-radical-fighting, healing, and anti-inflammatory compounds that benefit the head, heart, skin, and more. With antidepressant, antifungal, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, it has been used for centuries to treat digestive and heart conditions, to name a few. Moringa is high in protein and contains nine essential amino acids. These factors are boosting the demand for the moringa products market in the dietary supplement application.

