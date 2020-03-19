Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS) Industry Rising Highest CAGR During 2020-2023 Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Monoclonal Antibodies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) industry consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other MAbs for human beings and animals.
Increasing prevalence of cost efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar are the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biologic drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug.
Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation
Monoclonal Antibodies Market By Source:
- Murine
- Chimeric
- Humanized
- Human
Monoclonal Antibodies Market By Application:
- Anti-Cancer
- Immunological
- Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)
- Neuropharmacological
- Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular
- Others
Monoclonal Antibodies Market By End Users:
- Hospitals
- Private Clinics
- Research Institute
Some of the major key players involved in the Monoclonal Antibodies Market are
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
AbbVie
Amgen
Glaxosmithkline plc
North America was the largest region in the monoclonal antibodies market. In 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East respectively. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The monoclonal antibodies market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.
