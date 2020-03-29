2022 Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Industry Size, Share, Demand, Challenges, Growth And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment industry consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease. This market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables.
The growth in molecular diagnostic devices and equipment market is attributed to factors such as rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics. The increase in the spread of diseases increases the demand for early and improved diagnostic methods. In order to improve the technology to enable early diagnosis of such diseases, Government and different organization’s extend their financial support towards the major key players of the industry. For example, according to the reports from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) US, as on March 2019, 72 Zika virus disease cases were reported in U.S state and 148 Zika virus disease cases reported in US Territories.
Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation
Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market By Product:
Instruments
Reagents
Consumables
Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market By End User:
Diagnostic laboratories
Hospitals
Others
Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market By Technology:
DNA(Deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing
Polymerase chain reaction
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
In situ hybridization
Microarrays
Mass spectrometry
Others
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Characteristics
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Size And Growth
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market
- China Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market
……
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
- Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Molecular Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market are
Roche Ltd
Hologic
QIAGEN
Abbott
Danaher Corporation
The Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period
