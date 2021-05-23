Molecular Breeding Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., SGS SA, LGC Limited, DanBred International

This Molecular Breeding Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards the growth and success. The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. What is more, Molecular Breeding Market research report also comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place.

The Global Molecular Breeding Market is witnessing high demand due to the rising research and development expenses of the agricultural industry. The market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.36 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 17.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Process QTL mapping Marker-assisted selection (MAS) Marker-assisted backcrossing (MABC) Genomic selection Others Marker-assisted recurrent selection (MARS) Position gene cloning Genetic fingerprinting

By Marker Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) Simple sequence repeats (SSR) Others Expressed sequence tags (EST) Sequence tagged site Random amplified polymorphic DNA (RAPD)

By Application Crop Corn Wheat Rice Sorghum Barley Oats Soybean Canola Cotton Sunflower Vegetables Fruits Ornamentals Greenhouse plants Nursery plants Livestock Cattle Poultry Equine Swine Aquaculture Other avian livestock

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key players in the market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Molecular Breeding market are Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., SGS SA, LGC Limited, DanBred International, Intertek Group plc, Charles River, and Slipstream Automation.

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Molecular Breeding Market research report.

