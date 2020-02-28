Modular Switch Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Modular Switch Market

Modular Switch Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are focused on developing technically advanced modular switches at affordable prices.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Anchor Electricals

Havells India

Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India

Legrand India

Wipro

ABB

GE

GM

Kolors

Orpat

Philips Electronics

Pretty

Schneider Electric

Market Segment by Product Type

Direct Sales

Sales Through Intermediaries

Online and Dual Distribution

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

