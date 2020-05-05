Modular Fabrication Market Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2026 | Laing O’Rourke, Red Sea Housing Services, Atco, Bouygues

This report on the global Modular Fabrication Market Research Report 2020 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The modular construction market was valued at USD 106.15 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Key Players:

Laing O’Rourke, Red Sea Housing Services, Atco, Bouygues, Vinci, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg, Lendlease, CIMC Modular Building Systems, Larsen & Toubro, Balfour Beatty, ACS Group, Guerdon Modular Buildings, JL Modular, KEF Infra, Palomar Modular Buildings, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Modular Fabrication industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Modular Fabrication players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Modular Fabrication Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Modular Fabrication Market Segment by Type covers:

Permanent

Relocatable

Modular Fabrication Market Segmented by Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Education and Healthcare

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

